Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 462,582 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC cut its stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 77.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 462,582 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $7,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BRO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the first quarter worth about $8,149,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 14.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 417,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,181,000 after purchasing an additional 53,057 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 4.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 68,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 24.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 18,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 3,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 1.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 992,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,744,000 after purchasing an additional 12,837 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on BRO. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $72.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.11.

BRO stock opened at $66.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.96 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.13. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a one year low of $44.54 and a one year high of $70.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $738.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.36 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were given a $0.1025 dividend. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is currently 19.81%.

In related news, Director H Palmer Proctor, Jr. acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $61.53 per share, with a total value of $123,060.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown Profile (Get Rating)

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.