Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 609,900 Shares of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 485,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 609,900 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Dun & Bradstreet worth $8,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 22,729,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $485,735,000 after acquiring an additional 3,168,134 shares during the last quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet during the 3rd quarter valued at $142,574,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,006,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $134,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372,166 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,581,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,823,000 after acquiring an additional 166,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 103.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,445,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,531,000 after acquiring an additional 2,769,721 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Cannae Holdings, Inc. bought 21,825,816 shares of Dun & Bradstreet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.86 per share, with a total value of $433,460,705.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE DNB opened at $18.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of -106.17 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.61 and a 1-year high of $25.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.89.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $598.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.09 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 3.31% and a positive return on equity of 12.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on DNB. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. The company’s Cannae Holdings Conference presentation highlighted its path to mid-single-digit organic growth as well as an acceleration in new product development, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Sabadra adds that the price target reduction reflect the potential FY22 headwinds, but faster-than-expected organic revenue ramp and better-than-expected operating leverage could serve as catalysts for Dun & Bradstreet. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dun & Bradstreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Dun & Bradstreet from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making.

