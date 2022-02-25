Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Takes Position in MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,016,600 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock, valued at approximately $8,397,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.32% of MarketWise as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of MarketWise during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MarketWise during the 3rd quarter valued at $141,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of MarketWise during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,980,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MarketWise during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,260,000. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MarketWise during the 3rd quarter valued at $778,000. Institutional investors own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MKTW shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on MarketWise from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on MarketWise from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered MarketWise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.25.

In other MarketWise news, major shareholder Frank Porter Stansberry bought 120,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.98 per share, with a total value of $718,198.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website

Shares of MarketWise stock opened at $5.25 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.24. MarketWise has a 12 month low of $4.84 and a 12 month high of $16.97.

