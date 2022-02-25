Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Takes Position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 83,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $7,534,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.71% of SPDR S&P Retail ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 127.6% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,007,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $452,232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,531,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $409,310,000 after purchasing an additional 702,303 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 259.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,509,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $438,447,000 after purchasing an additional 3,255,421 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,657,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $149,711,000 after purchasing an additional 450,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,326,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $128,968,000 after purchasing an additional 449,059 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Retail ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF stock opened at $75.93 on Friday. SPDR S&P Retail ETF has a 12-month low of $69.98 and a 12-month high of $104.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.88.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the retail sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index. The Fund invests in industries, such as apparel retail, automotive retail, food retail, department stores, Internet retail, general merchandise stores, drug retail, and hypermarkets and super centers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Retail ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Retail ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.