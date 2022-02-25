Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $76.67.

SDGR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Schrödinger from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Schrödinger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Bank of America cut shares of Schrödinger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $80.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Schrödinger from $87.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Schrödinger from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

In related news, insider Robert Lorne Abel sold 15,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.28, for a total value of $566,004.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Schrödinger by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,123,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,796,000 after buying an additional 160,541 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Schrödinger by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,938,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,331,000 after purchasing an additional 654,146 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Schrödinger by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,487,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,637,000 after purchasing an additional 124,702 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Schrödinger by 1.5% in the third quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 1,222,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,859,000 after purchasing an additional 18,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Schrödinger by 94.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,173,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,736,000 after purchasing an additional 570,895 shares during the last quarter. 58.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SDGR stock opened at $27.40 on Friday. Schrödinger has a one year low of $23.14 and a one year high of $115.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -23.62 and a beta of 1.09.

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

