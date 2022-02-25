Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $76.67.
SDGR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Schrödinger from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Schrödinger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Bank of America cut shares of Schrödinger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $80.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Schrödinger from $87.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Schrödinger from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th.
In related news, insider Robert Lorne Abel sold 15,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.28, for a total value of $566,004.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.
SDGR stock opened at $27.40 on Friday. Schrödinger has a one year low of $23.14 and a one year high of $115.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -23.62 and a beta of 1.09.
Schrödinger Company Profile (Get Rating)
SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.
