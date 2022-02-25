Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) Price Target Cut to $84.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $87.00 to $84.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 206.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Schrödinger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Schrödinger from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Schrödinger from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Schrödinger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.14.

Shares of SDGR opened at $27.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -23.62 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.08 and its 200-day moving average is $44.61. Schrödinger has a fifty-two week low of $23.14 and a fifty-two week high of $115.26.

In related news, insider Robert Lorne Abel sold 15,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.28, for a total value of $566,004.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schrödinger in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 518.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monolith Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Schrödinger in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.64% of the company’s stock.

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

