Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) Trading 16.4% Higher

Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Rating) was up 16.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $31.99 and last traded at $31.88. Approximately 19,304 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 902,526 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.40.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SDGR shares. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Schrödinger from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Schrödinger from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America downgraded Schrödinger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Schrödinger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Schrödinger from $87.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.14.

Get Schrödinger alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of -27.66 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.61.

In other Schrödinger news, insider Robert Lorne Abel sold 15,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.28, for a total transaction of $566,004.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SDGR. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schrödinger during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Monolith Advisors purchased a new stake in Schrödinger in the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Schrödinger by 210.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in Schrödinger by 15.4% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Schrödinger by 518.1% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.64% of the company’s stock.

About Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR)

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schrödinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schrödinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.