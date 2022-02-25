Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Acquired by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,110,367 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,851 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.15% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $42,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 51,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 2,544 shares during the period. 55I LLC increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. 55I LLC now owns 851,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,965,000 after acquiring an additional 29,523 shares during the period. RHS Financial LLC increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 136,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,286,000 after acquiring an additional 19,730 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Management Group increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group now owns 440,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,060,000 after acquiring an additional 11,309 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 29,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $36.13 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.10. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $35.26 and a 1 year high of $40.92.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

