Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Stake Lessened by Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc.

Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 124,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,843 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $4,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 51,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 2,544 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. 55I LLC now owns 851,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,965,000 after acquiring an additional 29,523 shares in the last quarter. RHS Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 16.9% in the third quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 136,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,286,000 after acquiring an additional 19,730 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group now owns 440,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,060,000 after acquiring an additional 11,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 29,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $36.13 on Friday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $35.26 and a 1-year high of $40.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.10.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust's portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

