Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Purchased by Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc.

Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 90.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,442 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,630 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up about 1.4% of Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $4,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Ambassador Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 19,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 316,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,859,000 after purchasing an additional 6,383 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHB opened at $101.44 on Friday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1-year low of $90.75 and a 1-year high of $114.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.58.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

