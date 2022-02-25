Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Purchased by Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc.

Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 177.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,177 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,181 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises 1.7% of Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $5,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 116,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,658,000 after purchasing an additional 2,968 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 17,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489 shares during the last quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 76,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,683,000 after purchasing an additional 7,671 shares during the last quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 157,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,707,000 after acquiring an additional 8,234 shares during the period. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 94,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,005,000 after acquiring an additional 3,853 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $75.39 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $66.95 and a one year high of $82.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.90.

