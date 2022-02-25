Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.44

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.44 per share on Friday, March 25th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International has raised its dividend by 1.7% over the last three years. Schweitzer-Mauduit International has a payout ratio of 40.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International stock traded up $0.86 on Friday, hitting $30.09. 342 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 182,015. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Schweitzer-Mauduit International has a 12-month low of $27.91 and a 12-month high of $50.78. The company has a market cap of $946.57 million, a PE ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.11.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 17.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Schweitzer-Mauduit International will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 53.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after buying an additional 14,232 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,997,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,424,000 after buying an additional 142,905 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 85,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 3,694 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc engages in the provision of performance materials, including papers, nets and films. It operates through the Engineered Papers and Advanced Materials and Structures segments. The Engineered Papers segment manufactures lightweight specialty papers used in manufacturing banded papers used in the production of lower ignition propensity, cigarettes, and premium specialized papers such as low volume specialized commercial and industrial commodity paper grades.

