Scrypta (LYRA) Reaches One Day Volume of $3.00

Scrypta (CURRENCY:LYRA) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 25th. Scrypta has a total market cap of $75,438.50 and approximately $3.00 worth of Scrypta was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Scrypta has traded 53.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Scrypta coin can currently be purchased for $0.0037 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Scrypta alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001431 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00016225 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000387 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000263 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000967 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000197 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Scrypta Coin Profile

Scrypta is a coin. Scrypta’s total supply is 22,206,102 coins and its circulating supply is 20,206,102 coins. Scrypta’s official website is scryptachain.org/en/homepage . Scrypta’s official message board is medium.com/@scryptachain . Scrypta’s official Twitter account is @scryptachain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Scrypta Blockchain is a digital infrastructure decentralized and permissionless developed for the creation of complete architectures at the service of unlimited projects and use cases. Scrypta embraces the open-source philosophy: developers can devise autonomously specific applications modeling tools engineered by Scrypta Foundation. “

Buying and Selling Scrypta

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scrypta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scrypta should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Scrypta using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Scrypta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Scrypta and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.