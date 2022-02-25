SEA (NYSE:SE) Shares Up 7.5%

Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) shares were up 7.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $132.62 and last traded at $131.94. Approximately 103,949 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 10,058,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at $122.75.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SE shares. Bank of America upgraded SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $385.00 to $287.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered SEA from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $460.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Macquarie decreased their price target on SEA from $435.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on SEA from $420.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on SEA from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SEA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $311.23.

The company has a market capitalization of $72.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.07 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $172.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $267.51.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in SEA in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in SEA by 809.1% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 100 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in SEA by 76.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 215 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in SEA in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new stake in SEA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. 52.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

