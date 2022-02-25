Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA – Get Rating) (TSE:SEA) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.04) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Seabridge Gold’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the highest is ($0.03). Seabridge Gold reported earnings of ($0.14) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 71.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 23rd.
On average, analysts expect that Seabridge Gold will report full-year earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.14). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Seabridge Gold.
SA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Seabridge Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Seabridge Gold in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.
Shares of NYSE:SA traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.67. 18,577 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 306,729. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -333.40 and a beta of 0.95. Seabridge Gold has a 12-month low of $14.85 and a 12-month high of $20.87.
Seabridge Gold Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties. It operates through the following projects: Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchel (KSM), Courageous Lake, Iskut, Snowstorm, non-core assets, 3 Aces, and building trust. The company was founded by James S. Anthony and Rudi P. Fronk on September 14, 1979 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
