Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA – Get Rating) (TSE:SEA) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.04) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Seabridge Gold’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the highest is ($0.03). Seabridge Gold reported earnings of ($0.14) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 71.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Seabridge Gold will report full-year earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.14). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Seabridge Gold.

Get Seabridge Gold alerts:

SA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Seabridge Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Seabridge Gold in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Seabridge Gold by 42,300.0% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 9,306 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Seabridge Gold by 10.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,228,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,266,000 after acquiring an additional 116,420 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Seabridge Gold by 50.5% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 99,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 33,453 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Seabridge Gold by 278.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 59,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 44,034 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Seabridge Gold during the second quarter worth $343,000. 30.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SA traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.67. 18,577 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 306,729. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -333.40 and a beta of 0.95. Seabridge Gold has a 12-month low of $14.85 and a 12-month high of $20.87.

About Seabridge Gold (Get Rating)

Seabridge Gold Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties. It operates through the following projects: Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchel (KSM), Courageous Lake, Iskut, Snowstorm, non-core assets, 3 Aces, and building trust. The company was founded by James S. Anthony and Rudi P. Fronk on September 14, 1979 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Seabridge Gold (SA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Seabridge Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seabridge Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.