Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Rating) will post $0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.49 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.41. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida posted earnings of $0.63 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 30.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will report full year earnings of $1.99 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $2.05. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.40. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 35.05% and a return on equity of 10.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share.

SBCF has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a research note on Monday, January 17th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

In related news, CEO Charles M. Shaffer sold 10,500 shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total value of $381,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dennis S. Hudson III sold 8,000 shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total transaction of $290,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Emfo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 156.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 90.0% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida stock opened at $35.51 on Friday. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 12-month low of $29.28 and a 12-month high of $40.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.85%.

Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated financial services. It provides banking and investment services to businesses and consumers, including personal and business deposit products, Internet and mobile banking, personal, commercial and mortgage loans, wealth management services, and treasury management solutions.

