Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 25th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%.

Sealed Air has raised its dividend payment by 18.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Sealed Air has a payout ratio of 17.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Sealed Air to earn $4.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.2%.

Shares of NYSE:SEE traded up $1.70 on Friday, hitting $68.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,263,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 985,205. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.96. Sealed Air has a 52-week low of $41.78 and a 52-week high of $70.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.45 and a 200 day moving average of $62.59. The company has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.96, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.29.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.01). Sealed Air had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 413.81%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sealed Air will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SEE. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Sealed Air from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Sealed Air from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird downgraded Sealed Air from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on Sealed Air from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Sealed Air in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sealed Air has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.93.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEE. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Sealed Air by 267.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 896,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,110,000 after buying an additional 652,353 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sealed Air during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Sealed Air by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 57,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,902,000 after buying an additional 11,585 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 172.0% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 12,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 7,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. 89.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment serves the perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

