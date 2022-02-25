Seaport Res Ptn Comments on Wolverine World Wide, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:WWW)

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Wolverine World Wide in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz expects that the textile maker will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Wolverine World Wide’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.60 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.91 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.21 EPS.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.41. Wolverine World Wide had a negative net margin of 3.85% and a positive return on equity of 25.38%. The business had revenue of $635.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Wolverine World Wide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.67.

Shares of Wolverine World Wide stock opened at $23.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Wolverine World Wide has a twelve month low of $23.06 and a twelve month high of $44.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.18.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,852 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -35.71%.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children’s and uniform footwear and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell footwear and apparel, Cat footwear, Wolverine footwear and apparel, Chaco footwear, Hush Puppies footwear and apparel, Bates uniform footwear, Harley-Davidson footwear and Hytest safety footwear.

