SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Hits New 52-Week High After Earnings Beat

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $72.18 and last traded at $71.77, with a volume of 45547 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $70.02.

The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.60. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 284.45% and a net margin of 10.84%. The firm had revenue of $370.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.58) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 140.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Get SeaWorld Entertainment alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SEAS shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $77.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. StockNews.com cut SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut SeaWorld Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.56.

In related news, insider Sharon P. Nadeau sold 9,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.90, for a total transaction of $571,584.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 1,142.9% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 338.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the period.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.53, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.56 and a beta of 2.29.

About SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS)

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.