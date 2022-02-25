SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Hits New 52-Week High After Earnings Beat

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $72.18 and last traded at $71.77, with a volume of 45547 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $70.02.
The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.60. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 284.45% and a net margin of 10.84%. The firm had revenue of $370.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.58) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 140.7% on a year-over-year basis.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on SEAS shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $77.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. StockNews.com cut SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut SeaWorld Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.56.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 1,142.9% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 338.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the period.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.53, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.56 and a beta of 2.29.
About SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS)
SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.
