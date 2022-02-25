SEEN (SEEN) Achieves Market Cap of $1.30 Million

SEEN (CURRENCY:SEEN) traded up 12.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 25th. Over the last week, SEEN has traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar. SEEN has a total market capitalization of $1.30 million and approximately $2,694.00 worth of SEEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SEEN coin can currently be bought for about $1.85 or 0.00004758 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SEEN alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002571 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003792 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002571 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.71 or 0.00035261 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.33 or 0.00108834 BTC.

SEEN Profile

SEEN is a coin. SEEN’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 704,772 coins. SEEN’s official Twitter account is @seen_haus and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SEEN is seen.haus . SEEN’s official message board is seen-haus.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “seen.haus is an auction house of the future merging the physical and digital worlds of art. Each physical collectible sold through this platform is paired with a digital version that provides an exclusive record of ownership. Seen.haus is governed by the $SEEN token which is designed to help curate and guide the future of the project. $SEEN holders will have a say in seen.haus collaborations, drops, auction styles, and much more. “

SEEN Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SEEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SEEN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SEEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SEEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SEEN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.