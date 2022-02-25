SEGRO Plc (LON:SGRO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of SEGRO Plc (LON:SGRO – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,350.70 ($18.37).

Several research firms have weighed in on SGRO. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,250 ($17.00) price target on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of SEGRO from GBX 1,500 ($20.40) to GBX 1,560 ($21.22) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,385 ($18.84) target price on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,445 ($19.65) price target on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,725 ($23.46) price target on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Monday, February 7th.

SEGRO stock opened at GBX 1,287 ($17.50) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £15.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.87. SEGRO has a twelve month low of GBX 869.80 ($11.83) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,508 ($20.51). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,318.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,304.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a GBX 16.90 ($0.23) dividend. This is an increase from SEGRO’s previous dividend of $7.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.32%. SEGRO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.07%.

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at Â£13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

