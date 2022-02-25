Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Issues Earnings Results

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Friday. The utilities provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of SRE traded up $7.43 on Friday, hitting $141.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,642,537. The company has a market capitalization of $45.24 billion, a PE ratio of 38.85, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Sempra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $114.66 and a fifty-two week high of $144.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $134.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.63.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Sempra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Sempra Energy from $155.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised Sempra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sempra Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.14.

In related news, CAO Karen L. Sedgwick sold 908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total value of $122,652.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $367,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in Sempra Energy in the 4th quarter worth $441,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Sempra Energy by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Sempra Energy by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 21,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Sempra Energy by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

