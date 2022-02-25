Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.100-$8.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $8.460. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Sempra Energy also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $8.600-$9.200 EPS.
Shares of SRE opened at $134.23 on Friday. Sempra Energy has a 12 month low of $114.66 and a 12 month high of $144.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $134.50 and its 200-day moving average is $130.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.86 billion, a PE ratio of 36.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SRE. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sempra Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sempra Energy currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $146.14.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 606,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $80,245,000 after acquiring an additional 25,643 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 7,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 876,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $116,007,000 after purchasing an additional 22,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Sempra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. 84.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Sempra Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)
Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.
