Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.100-$8.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $8.460. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Sempra Energy also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $8.600-$9.200 EPS.

Shares of SRE opened at $134.23 on Friday. Sempra Energy has a 12 month low of $114.66 and a 12 month high of $144.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $134.50 and its 200-day moving average is $130.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.86 billion, a PE ratio of 36.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SRE. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sempra Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sempra Energy currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $146.14.

In other Sempra Energy news, CAO Karen L. Sedgwick sold 908 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total value of $122,652.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,829 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $367,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 606,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $80,245,000 after acquiring an additional 25,643 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 7,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 876,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $116,007,000 after purchasing an additional 22,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Sempra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. 84.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

