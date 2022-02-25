Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.600-$9.200 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Sempra Energy also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $8.100-$8.700 EPS.
NYSE:SRE opened at $134.23 on Friday. Sempra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $114.66 and a fifty-two week high of $144.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.86 billion, a PE ratio of 36.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.63.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Sempra Energy from $155.00 to $151.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet raised Sempra Energy from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com lowered Sempra Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sempra Energy currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $146.14.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $441,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.
Sempra Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)
Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.
