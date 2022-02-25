Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.600-$9.200 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Sempra Energy also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $8.100-$8.700 EPS.

NYSE:SRE opened at $134.23 on Friday. Sempra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $114.66 and a fifty-two week high of $144.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.86 billion, a PE ratio of 36.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.63.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Sempra Energy from $155.00 to $151.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet raised Sempra Energy from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com lowered Sempra Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sempra Energy currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $146.14.

In other news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $367,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Karen L. Sedgwick sold 908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total value of $122,652.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $441,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.