Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.10-$8.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $8.47. Sempra Energy also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $8.100-$8.700 EPS.

Shares of Sempra Energy stock opened at $134.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.88, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $134.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.63. Sempra Energy has a 12-month low of $114.66 and a 12-month high of $144.93.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Sempra Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Sempra Energy from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Sempra Energy from $155.00 to $151.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sempra Energy currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $146.14.

In related news, CAO Karen L. Sedgwick sold 908 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total transaction of $122,652.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,829 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $367,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 876,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $116,007,000 after buying an additional 22,004 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 606,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $80,245,000 after buying an additional 25,643 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 21,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,856,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 7,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $933,000 after buying an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sempra Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.