SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Rating) by 3,607.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 134,604 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130,973 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.10% of SEMrush worth $3,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cat Rock Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of SEMrush in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,593,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SEMrush by 803.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 903,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,794,000 after acquiring an additional 803,309 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SEMrush during the second quarter worth approximately $1,926,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of SEMrush in the 2nd quarter valued at $681,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in SEMrush in the 2nd quarter valued at $492,000. 9.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SEMrush alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of SEMrush in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on SEMrush from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SEMrush from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of SEMrush from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of SEMrush from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SEMrush presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.56.

SEMR stock opened at $14.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.99 and a 200-day moving average of $21.61. SEMrush Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.62 and a 12-month high of $32.48.

About SEMrush (Get Rating)

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SEMrush Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEMrush and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.