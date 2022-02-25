Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Shares Acquired by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) by 35.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,480 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 6,174 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $1,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1,250.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 932 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 61.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 541 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,768 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

In other news, EVP Vineet A. Nargolwala sold 12,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $799,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey J. Cote sold 108,189 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total transaction of $6,789,941.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ST. UBS Group raised Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered Sensata Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

NYSE ST opened at $57.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.36. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 52-week low of $52.30 and a 52-week high of $65.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The firm had revenue of $934.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $918.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sensata Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the development, designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors, and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.