Sentinel Protocol Trading Up 7.7% This Week (UPP)

Sentinel Protocol (CURRENCY:UPP) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. One Sentinel Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000320 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Sentinel Protocol has traded up 7.7% against the dollar. Sentinel Protocol has a total market cap of $57.97 million and approximately $23.89 million worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.98 or 0.00027876 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00015900 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001401 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00004125 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001148 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001164 BTC.

About Sentinel Protocol

UPP is a coin. Its genesis date was May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 459,834,801 coins. Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sentinel Protocol’s official website is sentinelprotocol.io . The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol . Sentinel Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/sentinel-protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel Protocol is an Ethereum-based platform that aims to keep common users safe from cybercrime by using blockchain technology to create a threat database viewable by all. Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network and will be used to pay for the security services available on the platform. “

Sentinel Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

