Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.67 EPS

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.67), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Service Properties Trust had a negative return on equity of 25.52% and a negative net margin of 35.97%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share.

SVC traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.60. 124,575 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,513,326. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.08. Service Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $7.53 and a 1-year high of $15.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 2.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 21st. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1.36%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SVC. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Service Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $362,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 51.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,014,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,778,000 after purchasing an additional 342,803 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 66.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 12,195 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 257,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 25,038 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Service Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $187,000. 76.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Service Properties Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of hospitality and travel services. It operates through the following Hotel Investments and Net Lease Investments segments. The firm owns hotels and travel centers located throughout the U.S., Ontario, Canada, and Puerto Rico.

