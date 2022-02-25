Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.67 EPS

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.67), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Service Properties Trust had a negative return on equity of 25.52% and a negative net margin of 35.97%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share.
SVC traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.60. 124,575 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,513,326. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.08. Service Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $7.53 and a 1-year high of $15.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 2.34.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 21st. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1.36%.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Service Properties Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.
Service Properties Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of hospitality and travel services. It operates through the following Hotel Investments and Net Lease Investments segments. The firm owns hotels and travel centers located throughout the U.S., Ontario, Canada, and Puerto Rico.
