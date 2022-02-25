ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Insider Lara Caimi Sells 3,058 Shares

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) insider Lara Caimi sold 3,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $575.00, for a total transaction of $1,758,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

ServiceNow stock traded up $6.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $580.23. 1,053,295 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,063,097. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $448.27 and a one year high of $707.60. The stock has a market cap of $116.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 508.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $578.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $623.17.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.03. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 9.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NOW. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 150.0% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 75.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 42 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 60.0% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 48 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NOW shares. raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Argus increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $760.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $715.00 to $615.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $650.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $694.07.

About ServiceNow (Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.