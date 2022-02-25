ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Sold by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,425 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 4,499 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of ServiceNow worth $71,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 150.0% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 75.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 42 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 60.0% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 48 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 96.2% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 51 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

NOW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $657.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $760.00 to $805.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $775.00 to $660.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $680.00 to $652.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $694.07.

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $573.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $114.79 billion, a PE ratio of 503.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.01. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $448.27 and a 52 week high of $707.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $578.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $623.22.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.03. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 9.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 239 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.96, for a total value of $135,264.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.96, for a total transaction of $406,925.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,350 shares of company stock valued at $19,298,722. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

