ServiceSource International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SREV) Major Shareholder Purchases $446,028.80 in Stock

ServiceSource International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SREV – Get Rating) major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 348,460 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.28 per share, with a total value of $446,028.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Edenbrook Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 1,600 shares of ServiceSource International stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $1,600.00.

On Monday, January 31st, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 47,141 shares of ServiceSource International stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $47,141.00.

On Friday, January 28th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 75,000 shares of ServiceSource International stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $75,000.00.

On Wednesday, January 26th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 2,399 shares of ServiceSource International stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $2,399.00.

On Monday, January 24th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 11,200 shares of ServiceSource International stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.99 per share, for a total transaction of $11,088.00.

On Friday, January 21st, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 6,845 shares of ServiceSource International stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.99 per share, for a total transaction of $6,776.55.

On Wednesday, January 12th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 19,400 shares of ServiceSource International stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.05 per share, for a total transaction of $20,370.00.

On Monday, January 10th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 8,235 shares of ServiceSource International stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.02 per share, for a total transaction of $8,399.70.

On Friday, January 7th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 22,529 shares of ServiceSource International stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.03 per share, for a total transaction of $23,204.87.

On Wednesday, January 5th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 9,494 shares of ServiceSource International stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.02 per share, for a total transaction of $9,683.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:SREV opened at $1.26 on Friday. ServiceSource International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.93 and a 52 week high of $1.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.23. The company has a market cap of $123.32 million, a PE ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 1.87.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ServiceSource International in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SREV. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of ServiceSource International by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 77,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 10,705 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of ServiceSource International in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of ServiceSource International in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of ServiceSource International by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 203,515 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 25,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of ServiceSource International by 2,174.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,833,909 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after buying an additional 1,753,289 shares during the last quarter. 65.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ServiceSource International (Get Rating)

ServiceSource International, Inc engages in the provision of performance-based customer success and revenue growth solutions. It offers inside sales, revenue retention, sales enablement, and channel management services. The firm serves hardware, software, cloud and medical devices markets. The company was founded by Michael A.

