SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) Given New €9.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from €9.50 ($10.80) to €9.00 ($10.23) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on SGBAF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SES from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on SES from €8.10 ($9.20) to €7.30 ($8.30) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on SES from €8.75 ($9.94) to €8.40 ($9.55) in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.36.

Get SES alerts:

Shares of SGBAF stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 770. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.28. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.21 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.06. SES has a twelve month low of $7.34 and a twelve month high of $9.15.

SES SA engages in the provision of satellite-based data transmission capacity and ancillary services. It operates through the SES Video, and SES Networks business units. The SES Video business unit offers global channels broadcast via satellite. The SES Networks business unit sells verticals fixed date, mobility, and government.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.