SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) Price Target Lowered to €8.40 at Barclays

SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Barclays from €8.75 ($9.94) to €8.40 ($9.55) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

SGBAF has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on SES from €8.10 ($9.20) to €7.30 ($8.30) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SES from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.36.

Shares of SGBAF stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 770. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.21 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.28. SES has a 1-year low of $7.34 and a 1-year high of $9.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.06.

SES SA engages in the provision of satellite-based data transmission capacity and ancillary services. It operates through the SES Video, and SES Networks business units. The SES Video business unit offers global channels broadcast via satellite. The SES Networks business unit sells verticals fixed date, mobility, and government.

