Severn Trent (LON:SVT) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2,816.03

Severn Trent Plc (LON:SVT – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2,816.03 ($38.30) and traded as high as GBX 2,825 ($38.42). Severn Trent shares last traded at GBX 2,720 ($36.99), with a volume of 483,763 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Severn Trent in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Severn Trent in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Severn Trent from GBX 2,600 ($35.36) to GBX 2,675 ($36.38) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th.

The firm has a market cap of £6.81 billion and a PE ratio of -94.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 562.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,885.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,816.03.

In other news, insider Kevin S. Beeston bought 1,781 shares of Severn Trent stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,803 ($38.12) per share, with a total value of £49,921.43 ($67,892.60).

Severn Trent Company Profile (LON:SVT)

Severn Trent Plc operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates through two segments, Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.6 million households and businesses in the Midlands and Wales.

