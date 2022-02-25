SG Blocks (NASDAQ:SGBX) Shares Down 1.6%

SG Blocks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGBX – Get Rating) shares were down 1.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.82 and last traded at $1.86. Approximately 80,572 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 297,742 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.89.

The company has a market capitalization of $22.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82 and a beta of -4.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.77.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in SG Blocks during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of SG Blocks by 324.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 38,179 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SG Blocks by 6.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 3,791 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of SG Blocks in the second quarter valued at about $262,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SG Blocks by 89.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 221,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 104,931 shares during the period. 11.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SG Blocks, Inc is a design and construction services company, which engages in the business of providing code engineered cargo shipping containers for safe and sustainable construction. It redesigns and converts heavy-gauge steel cargo shipping containers into safe green building blocks for commercial, industrial, and residential building construction.

