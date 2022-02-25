Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer (OTCMKTS:SHWGF) Sets New 52-Week High at $1.38

Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SHWGF – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.38 and last traded at $1.37, with a volume of 4000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.30.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.62.

Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Company Limited engages in the research and development, production, and sale of single-use medical devices in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Medical Device Products, Orthopaedic Products, Interventional Products, Pharma Packaging Products, Blood Management Products, and Others segments.

