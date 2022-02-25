ShareRing Tops One Day Volume of $4.58 Million (SHR)

ShareRing (CURRENCY:SHR) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 25th. Over the last seven days, ShareRing has traded flat against the US dollar. One ShareRing coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0241 or 0.00000146 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ShareRing has a total market cap of $47.40 million and $4.58 million worth of ShareRing was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002571 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003792 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002571 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.71 or 0.00035261 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.33 or 0.00108834 BTC.

ShareRing Coin Profile

ShareRing (SHR) is a coin. Its launch date was June 4th, 2018. ShareRing’s total supply is 6,434,460,140 coins and its circulating supply is 1,966,804,955 coins. The Reddit community for ShareRing is https://reddit.com/r/ShareRing and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ShareRing is sharering.network . The official message board for ShareRing is medium.com/ShareRing . ShareRing’s official Twitter account is @ShareRingGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ShareRing is an online sharing platform that allows users to share things with each other without any kind of currency exchange fees. The ShareRing app allows users to find sharing services around them and to pay for them with a globally accepted token, ShareToken (SHR). ShareToken (SHR) is an Ethereum-based token used for all payments within the ShareRing ecosystem. “

