ShareToken Reaches Market Capitalization of $21.60 Million (SHR)

ShareToken (CURRENCY:SHR) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. One ShareToken coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0093 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ShareToken has traded 15.6% lower against the US dollar. ShareToken has a total market capitalization of $21.60 million and $237,001.00 worth of ShareToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ShareToken Coin Profile

ShareToken (CRYPTO:SHR) is a coin. Its launch date was June 4th, 2018. ShareToken’s total supply is 6,434,460,140 coins and its circulating supply is 2,334,774,193 coins. The official website for ShareToken is sharering.network . The Reddit community for ShareToken is https://reddit.com/r/ShareRing and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ShareToken’s official Twitter account is @ShareRingGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . ShareToken’s official message board is medium.com/ShareRing

According to CryptoCompare, “ShareRing is an online sharing platform that allows users to share things with each other without any kind of currency exchange fees. The ShareRing app allows users to find sharing services around them and to pay for them with a globally accepted token, ShareToken (SHR). ShareToken (SHR) is an Ethereum-based token used for all payments within the ShareRing ecosystem. “

