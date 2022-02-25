Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.20.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SHLX. Citigroup lowered shares of Shell Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Jonestrading lowered shares of Shell Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Shell Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shell Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Shell Midstream Partners from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Shell Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Trek Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. 18.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shell Midstream Partners stock opened at $13.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.71. Shell Midstream Partners has a 52-week low of $10.76 and a 52-week high of $16.50.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $141.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.73 million. Shell Midstream Partners had a net margin of 106.61% and a return on equity of 97.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Shell Midstream Partners will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. Shell Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.60%.

Shell Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets. Its assets consist of entities which hold interest in crude oil and refined products pipelines and a crude tank storage and terminal system. The company was founded on March 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

