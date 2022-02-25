Shell (SHEL) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Shell (LON: SHEL) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/24/2022 – Shell was given a new GBX 2,500 ($34.00) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

2/23/2022 – Shell was given a new GBX 2,400 ($32.64) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

2/22/2022 – Shell was given a new GBX 2,125 ($28.90) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

2/21/2022 – Shell had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 3,000 ($40.80) price target on the stock.

2/21/2022 – Shell was given a new GBX 2,700 ($36.72) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

2/11/2022 – Shell had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a GBX 2,440 ($33.18) price target on the stock.

2/7/2022 – Shell was given a new GBX 2,375 ($32.30) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

2/7/2022 – Shell was given a new GBX 2,125 ($28.90) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

2/4/2022 – Shell had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 2,500 ($34.00) to GBX 2,700 ($36.72). They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/4/2022 – Shell is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/4/2022 – Shell had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 2,038 ($27.72) price target on the stock.

2/3/2022 – Shell had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 3,000 ($40.80) price target on the stock.

2/3/2022 – Shell had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a GBX 2,500 ($34.00) price target on the stock.

2/3/2022 – Shell was given a new GBX 2,200 ($29.92) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

2/3/2022 – Shell was given a new GBX 2,500 ($34.00) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

1/31/2022 – Shell had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,100 ($28.56) to GBX 2,350 ($31.96). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Shell stock traded up GBX 51.70 ($0.70) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 2,004.50 ($27.26). 21,292,377 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,571,727. The company has a market capitalization of £153.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.81. Shell Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 1,874.80 ($25.50) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,080 ($28.29).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a yield of 0.91%. Shell’s payout ratio is presently 0.39%.

In other Shell news, insider Ben van Beurden sold 190,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,040 ($27.74), for a total value of £3,876,000 ($5,271,317.83).

Royal Dutch Shell plc is a global group of energy and petrochemical companies with more than 80,000 employees in more than 70 countries. It uses advanced technologies and take an innovative approach to help build a sustainable energy future.

