SHIELD (XSH) Hits Market Cap of $119,395.42

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 25th. SHIELD has a market capitalization of $119,395.42 and $9.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SHIELD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SHIELD has traded 3.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,791.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,689.04 or 0.06931966 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $106.63 or 0.00274878 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $303.07 or 0.00781272 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00015147 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.30 or 0.00070383 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00007874 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $150.63 or 0.00388301 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $83.71 or 0.00215794 BTC.

About SHIELD

SHIELD (XSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for SHIELD is medium.com/@shieldxsh . SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SHIELD is www.shield-coin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIELD is a PoW cryptocurrency based on multiple algorithms (Scrypt, x17, groestl, blake2s, & lyra2rev2). “

SHIELD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHIELD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SHIELD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

