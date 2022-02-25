Shineco (NASDAQ:SISI) versus Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Head-To-Head Survey

Shineco (NASDAQ:SISI – Get Rating) and Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.8% of Shineco shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.3% of Limoneira shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.4% of Shineco shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.8% of Limoneira shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Shineco has a beta of 1.55, indicating that its share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Limoneira has a beta of 1, indicating that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Shineco and Limoneira’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shineco N/A -63.65% -45.24% Limoneira -2.07% -1.77% -0.87%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Shineco and Limoneira’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shineco $3.02 million 11.11 -$31.44 million N/A N/A Limoneira $166.03 million 1.55 -$3.44 million ($0.23) -63.35

Limoneira has higher revenue and earnings than Shineco.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Shineco and Limoneira, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shineco 0 0 0 0 N/A Limoneira 0 0 4 0 3.00

Limoneira has a consensus target price of $25.50, suggesting a potential upside of 75.02%. Given Limoneira’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Limoneira is more favorable than Shineco.

Summary

Limoneira beats Shineco on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Shineco (Get Rating)

Shineco, Inc. is a holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of plant-based products. It operates through the following segments: Luobuma Products, Herbal Products, and Other Agricultural Products. The Luobuma Products segment focuses in the development, manufacture, and distribution of specialized fabrics, textile products, and other by-products derived from an indigenous Chinese plant called Apocynum Venetum. The Herbal Products segment involves in the processing and distribution of traditional Chinese medicinal herbal products as well as other pharmaceutical products. The Other Agricultural Products segment comprises planting, processing, and distribution of green and organic agricultural produce and growing and cultivating of Chinese Yew trees. The company was founded on August 20, 1997 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About Limoneira (Get Rating)

Limoneira Co. is an agribusiness and real estate development company, which engages in the innovation of agricultural citrus industry in California. It operates through the following three divisions: Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. The Agribusiness division is comprised of three operating segments: fresh lemons, lemon packing and other agribusiness, which includes avocados, oranges, specialty citrus and other crops. The Agribusiness division also includes core operations of farming, harvesting, lemon packing and lemon sales operations. The Rental Operations division focuses on the residential and commercial rentals, leased land operations, and organic recycling. The Real Estate Development division deal in the real estate projects and development. The company was founded by Nathan W. Blanchard and Wallace L. Hardison in 1893 and is headquartered in Santa Paula, CA.

