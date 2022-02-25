Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,675 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Shopify were worth $38,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in Shopify by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Shopify by 2,034.9% in the 3rd quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 918 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Shopify by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 966,242 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,309,979,000 after purchasing an additional 11,666 shares during the last quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in Shopify by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 931 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holderness Investments Co. raised its position in Shopify by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 150 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.27% of the company’s stock.

Shopify stock opened at $663.98 on Friday. Shopify Inc. has a 12-month low of $585.03 and a 12-month high of $1,762.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.75, a P/E/G ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,033.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,326.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 13.97 and a quick ratio of 13.97.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.75. Shopify had a net margin of 81.00% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on SHOP. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $1,400.00 to $850.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,150.00 to $1,075.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,000.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $876.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Shopify from $2,000.00 to $1,500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,156.68.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

