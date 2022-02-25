Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.33 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Shore Bancshares’ earnings. Shore Bancshares posted earnings of $0.34 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shore Bancshares will report full year earnings of $1.57 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.82 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Shore Bancshares.

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.14. Shore Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 22.14%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Shore Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shore Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Shore Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shore Bancshares by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 241,450 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,034,000 after acquiring an additional 54,461 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shore Bancshares by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 19,580 shares of the bank’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Shore Bancshares by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 655,987 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,677,000 after acquiring an additional 8,109 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Shore Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $242,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Shore Bancshares by 152.9% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 34,642 shares of the bank’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 20,943 shares during the period. 43.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SHBI stock traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $21.04. The company had a trading volume of 43,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,006. The firm has a market cap of $416.72 million, a P/E ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Shore Bancshares has a twelve month low of $14.85 and a twelve month high of $23.19.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 23rd. Shore Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.53%.

About Shore Bancshares

Shore Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to individuals and businesses. Its services include checking accounts, various savings programs, mortgage loans, home improvement loans, installment and other personal loans, credit cards, personal lines of credit, automobile and other consumer financing, safe deposit boxes, debit cards, 24-hour telephone banking, internet banking, mobile banking, and 24-hour automatic teller machine services.

