Showcase Price Hits $0.0033 on Top Exchanges (SHO)

Showcase (CURRENCY:SHO) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. One Showcase coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Showcase has a market cap of $82,774.47 and approximately $65.00 worth of Showcase was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Showcase has traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002579 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001883 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00042298 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,678.11 or 0.06903765 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,754.85 or 0.99904355 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.15 or 0.00044206 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003135 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.59 or 0.00047910 BTC.

Showcase Coin Profile

Showcase’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,299,553 coins. Showcase’s official Twitter account is @MyShowcase

Showcase Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Showcase directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Showcase should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Showcase using one of the exchanges listed above.

