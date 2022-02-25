Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SEMHF) Trading Up 4.5%

Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SEMHF – Get Rating)’s share price was up 4.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $60.15 and last traded at $60.15. Approximately 222 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 2,095 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.54.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SEMHF shares. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Siemens Healthineers to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.56.

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

