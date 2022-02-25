Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $14.96

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$14.96 and traded as low as C$14.81. Sienna Senior Living shares last traded at C$15.25, with a volume of 343,721 shares traded.

SIA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Sienna Senior Living from C$17.50 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded Sienna Senior Living to a “buy” rating and set a C$16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Sienna Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$16.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$16.75.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$14.96 and a 200 day moving average of C$14.95. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 232.15.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.078 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Sienna Senior Living’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 866.67%.

About Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA)

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, long-term care, and specialized programs and services, as well as provides management services.

