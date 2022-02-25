Sierra Wireless, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.15) Per Share (TSE:SW)

Sierra Wireless, Inc. (TSE:SW – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:SWIR) – Research analysts at Colliers Securities issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Sierra Wireless in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 23rd. Colliers Securities analyst D. Soderberg forecasts that the company will earn ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Colliers Securities currently has a “Buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Sierra Wireless’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.48) EPS.
Separately, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$24.00 target price on shares of Sierra Wireless in a report on Wednesday.
Sierra Wireless Company Profile (Get Rating)
Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The IoT Solutions segment offers recurring connectivity services, cloud management software, and cellular modules and gateways.
