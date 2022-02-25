Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.16 Per Share

Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Silgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

Silgan has increased its dividend by 40.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 18 years. Silgan has a payout ratio of 13.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Silgan to earn $4.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.6%.

Shares of SLGN stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 512 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,376. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.81. Silgan has a one year low of $37.10 and a one year high of $45.83.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Silgan had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 26.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Silgan will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Anthony J. Allott sold 6,410 shares of Silgan stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total transaction of $276,014.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Anthony J. Allott sold 4,431 shares of Silgan stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.58, for a total value of $193,102.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 98,941 shares of company stock worth $4,332,185. Insiders own 24.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silgan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Silgan during the fourth quarter worth about $368,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Silgan by 108.5% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 5,248 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Silgan by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 2,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Silgan by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on SLGN shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Silgan from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Raymond James increased their price target on Silgan from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Silgan from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Silgan from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Silgan from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.40.

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment includes steel and aluminum containers for human and pet food, and general line products.

